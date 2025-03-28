West Virginia Makes Top Eight for 141-Tackle North Carolina Linebacker
Class of 2026 Charlotte-area linebacker Caleb Gordon (6'0", 215 lbs) recently included West Virginia in his top eight schools, alongside Clemson, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Memphis, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
This past season at Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, North Carolina, Gordon racked up 141 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks. So far in his prep career, Gordon has logged 303 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
As of today, Gordon has three official visits scheduled: Clemson (May 30-June 1), Liberty (June 13-15), and Virginia (June 19-22). WVU defensive coordinator Zac Alley just extended an offer to Gordon on the 10th of this month, so a date with the Mountaineers is still being worked out and will likely take place in early June.
West Virginia is extremely thin at linebacker, especially in the future. The Mountaineers only have three underclassmen at the position - Rickey Williams, Ashton Woods (North Carolina transfer), and Michael Hastie. Alley and his defensive staff will look to bring in at least three linebackers in this 2026 recruiting class while also keeping an eye on the transfer portal, looking at players with multiple years of eligibility.
