West Virginia Makes Top Five for Newly Offered Corner

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers have recently offered class of 2021 cornerback Maxwell "Greedy" Hairston (6'1" 175 lbs) of West Bloomfield, MI.

"I was extremely happy. West Virginia is my 2nd power five offer and my first Big 12 offer. It was huge for me, I couldn't believe it. It's a great program that I can see myself being a part of," Hairston said of the Mountaineers offer. "It's a blessing and really a dream come true of mine," he added.

Later in the day, Hairston picked up a third power five offer from Boston College, joining West Virginia and Maryland. He also tells Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia is in his top five alongside Boston College, Maryland, Toledo and Temple. 

Hairston noted that his lead recruiter, Al Pogue, is someone that he feels he has a great connection with and is one that will only get better as time moves on. "He's very cool guy, that's my dude. We're going to have a great relationship."

A decision date has not been decided, however, a trip to Morgantown is likely to happen some time in March or April.

The Scout:

Hairston has tremendous 4.4 speed that allows him to run stride for stride with receivers. The track star can cover a lot of ground and doesn't give receivers much room to breathe with his smothering coverage. He's an aggressive corner and isn't afraid to be physical with the ball in the air. Could see playing time early in his career at the next level.

