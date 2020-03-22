West Virginia Makes Top Six for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineer coaching staff continues to do all they can, while being unable to fully recruit during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they have received some good news over the past week or so by making the cut for several key recruits.

On Saturday, one of the nation's top receivers, Jacolby George, released his top six schools with West Virginia in the mix, joining Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Central Florida.

George, a 5-foot-10, 155 pound speedster from Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a guy that is high on the Mountaineers' big board. He's got next-level speed that makes it hard for defenders to catch up with and is crafty in the open field. What makes George so dangerous is that he knows how to find the open space in a defense and can get skinny through tight zones to find open gaps.

The Mountaineers currently have four commitments in the 2021 class, including one receiver, Andrew Wilson-Lamp of Massillon, Ohio.

