West Virginia Misses Out on 2021 QB

The Mountaineers are now out on 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux of Maryland. Despite the Mountaineers missing the cut, don't expect Neal Brown and his staff to give up in pursuit of him.

Veilleux told Mountaineer Maven what intrigues him so much to the West Virginia program last month," I like how they're building things. I feel like they are on the right track and that this place will be an elite program in 2-3 years." He also talked about how his last visit went back in mid-December, which turned out to be a success. "The visit was great, I had a wonderful time. They took me through the playbook and showed me everything they do on offense. They also talked about the position I would be in to compete in 2021."

Not only does Veilleux seem to have a good rapport with the coaching staff, but he also has a connection with incoming freshman David Vincent-Okoli.

"We're very close friends now and we always talk about WVU and what it could do for both of us. He's obviously put in his efforts to recruit me for sure. It would definitely be cool going to school where you already have a great relationship with someone."

So, once again, just because the Mountaineers are not featured on this list doesn't mean that they are completely out of the running.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.