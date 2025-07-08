West Virginia Misses Out on Pair of 2026 High School Teammates
There was an opportunity for the West Virginia Mountaineers to add to their 2026 recruiting class on Monday, but unfortunately for head coach Rich Rodriguez, his staff came up empty-handed.
Tight end Tyler Ruxer (6'4", 220 lbs) and defensive back Jett Goldsberry (6'0 ", 195 lbs) of Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Indiana, announced their commitments to Oklahoma (Ruxer) and Ole Miss (Goldsberry).
Ruxer was perceived as more of a long shot on decision day for WVU, but Goldsberry was certainly a guy the Mountaineers felt they had a good shot at landing. He picked the Rebels over North Carolina, Rutgers, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. Ruxer also considered Duke, Minnesota, and Northwestern.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Christopher Talley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Malachi Thompson, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, S Rickey Giles, and S Emory Snyder.
