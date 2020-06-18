West Virginia Native Isaac McKneely Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail

At 6'4" with an outstanding three-point stroke, Poca, West Virginia native Isaac McKneely has been on the Division-I radar since before his high school career began. Now as a rising junior, his stock has started to go through the roof.

When basketball recruiting reopened on Monday, McKneely was one of the hottest commodities, receiving a trio of power conference offers from North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Iowa.

West Virginia was one of the first major schools to prioritize the 2022 guard, hosting him on an unofficial visit during this past season and extending an offer in April. Since then, he's received seven additional offers including the three mentioned above, as well as Kansas State, Ohio, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

That brings his total number of scholarship offers to 15 while the likes of Indiana, Virginia, Georgia and Illinois have shown interest this week alone. This is a significant development as major programs are starting to take notice despite the lack of any travel basketball being played this summer.

McKneely's travel affiliations may actually turn into an advantage for the Mountaineers as he spent the 2019 offseason playing for Wildcats Select 2022, part of the same program that produced both Oscar Tshiebwe and Jalen Bridges on its older teams.

In addition to his travel teammates, he is the next in a long line of standouts at Poca High School that includes Liberty senior Elijah Cuffee and Luke Frampton, a rising junior currently in the NCAA transfer portal after his departure from Davidson.

Coming from an extremely successful travel program and a storied high school, McKneely will have plenty of opportunity to develop his game over the next two seasons. With his star rising in recruiting circles, West Virginia will have plenty of fellow suitors to compete with for his commitment.