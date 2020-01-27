MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Offers 2021 Miami Cornerback Commit

Schuyler Callihan

Class of 2021 corner and Miami commit Tim Burns Jr. (Miami, FL) was one of many on the receiving end of a West Virginia offer yesterday.

Burns was taken by surprise of the offer, but is excited about the opportunity. "I was really happy, West Virginia is one of my three favorite colleges. The program is awesome, it would be amazing to get a visit out there some day," Burns said.

Burns also added that he looked up to some former Mountaineers, which has helped garner interest in the program. "Karl Joseph, K.J. Dillon, Tavon Austin and Dravon Askew-Herny were all fun to watch. The best part of their game is they were all undersized, but played with no fear and that's exactly how I play."

Burns committed to Miami back in late July, but still has plenty of options on the table, holding offers from Tennessee, Pitt, Kansas State, Kentucky, UAB and several others.

Coach Brown trying to keep that South Florida pipeline strong

