West Virginia Offers 2021 Ohio Safety

The dead period is over and the West Virginia coaching staff is set to hit the recruiting trail hard as we head into spring workouts, which are just around the corner.

One of the recently offered recruits is class of 2021 safety Malik Verdon of Hamilton, OH.

"I was excited to receive the offer and I love the campus and the fans there," Verdon said. "I really loved watching Karl Joseph when he was at WVU and of course Tavon Austin."

West Virginia now joins Ball State, Central Michigan, Florida, Miami (OH) and Mississippi State. Verdon has no leaders in his recruitment at this time and his recruitment is 100% open.

When asked about his thoughts about potentially playing in the Big 12 conference, he responded, "It's exciting to even think about. I would hope to be a difference maker on the field and in the community as well."

Verdon also noted that he knows current West Virginia basketball guard Miles "Deuce" McBride as they both hail from the greater Cincinnati area.

The lead recruiter for Verdon is defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, whom he has started to build a good rapport with. "He's pretty easy to talk to and seems like a great coach and person," Verdon said of Lesley.

A visit to West Virginia has not been scheduled, but he is hoping to make it to campus sometime this month.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.