West Virginia Offers 2022 Dual-Threat Quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

Yesterday afternoon, class of 2022 quarterback Peter Delaportas received word that he had been offered a scholarship from West Virginia. 

"I'm very excited about the offer. My athletic trainer went there and I know what a great school and football program they have. They also have great fans that love their football."

Delaportas spoke on his lead recruiter - quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan, "I think we will have a good relationship, he's a very nice coach and I can see myself playing for him. I can't wait to get on campus some time in April or May and meet the staff."

Others who have offered the Sparta, New Jersey native include: Boston College, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Temple. Delaportas tells Mountaineer Maven that all schools are still in the running and he does not plan on narrowing down his interests until the latter part of his junior year. 

The Scout

Delaportas has great poise in the pocket and will deliver strikes over the middle of the field while taking a hit - he does not shy away from contact while going through progressions. He has a pretty decent deep ball that although may need developed, is very underrated for where he is at in his career. Keep in mind he is only a sophomore. Delaportas has also shown that he can be a threat in the run game as well and makes the correct reads the majority of the time and carries out his fakes.

Recruiting

