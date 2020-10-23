SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Offers 2022 Guard From a Familiar School

Schuyler Callihan

On Wednesday morning, class of 2022 shooting guard Evan Mahaffey of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio received word that he had been offered by West Virginia assistant Erik Martin.

"My initial thoughts were gratitude and I'm just excited to have the opportunity to play for Coach Huggins," Mahaffey told Mountaineer Maven. "I have a lot of respect for the coaching staff, they're a well coached team and it's a program that has great history."

If Archbishop Moeller sounds like a familiar school to you, well, that's because that is where sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride played his high school ball. The two have played in open gyms together before and have already had a few conversations about playing together at West Virginia.

"We had some conversations when he was back in the summer and he told me different things about the program and he told me that he would be there for me if I had any questions. It would be really cool to play with him."

Mahaffey not only likes the idea of playing alongside McBride, but would love to play for assistant coach Erik Martin and head coach Bob Huggins. "Just from the time talking to Coach Martin, I can tell he is a great person who wants your best interest. I haven't really been able to talk to Coach Huggins but from what my mom and dad have told me, I can tell he is a great person as well."

Other schools that have offered Mahaffey include Miami (OH), Western Carolina, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Xavier. Mahaffey tells Mountaineer Maven that a couple schools are sticking out to him, but that it is early in the process and he is focused on his season right now. A decision does not appear to be in the near future.

