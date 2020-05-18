West Virginia Offers 2022 Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Recently, class of 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (6'3", 200-pounds) of Owensboro, Kentucky received an offer from the West Virginia coaching staff.

"It was super exciting, I didn't know what to think. They're a really good program," Wimsatt said of the Mountaineers' offer.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and grad assistant Tyler Hancock are in charge of recruiting Wimsatt, but have had little discussions thus far in his recruitment.

Wimsatt also holds other offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

He tells Mountaineer Maven that he has discussed a visit to West Virginia, but does not have any set plans at the moment. He also noted that he will have a better idea of when he will make his decision at the conclusion of his junior season.

