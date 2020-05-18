MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Offers 2022 Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, class of 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (6'3", 200-pounds) of Owensboro, Kentucky received an offer from the West Virginia coaching staff.

"It was super exciting, I didn't know what to think. They're a really good program," Wimsatt said of the Mountaineers' offer. 

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and grad assistant Tyler Hancock are in charge of recruiting Wimsatt, but have had little discussions thus far in his recruitment.

Wimsatt also holds other offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Western Kentucky, and a few others. 

He tells Mountaineer Maven that he has discussed a visit to West Virginia, but does not have any set plans at the moment. He also noted that he will have a better idea of when he will make his decision at the conclusion of his junior season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darris Nichols Makes Top 40 Coaches Under 40 List

The former Mountaineer is making his way up the coaching ranks

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

West Virginia an Early Favorite for 2023 Defensive Lineman

The Mountaineers send out another offer on the recruiting trail

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Not Planning Too Far Ahead When it Comes to Recruiting Weekends

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown believes its a waste of time to make any detailed plans with so many unknowns

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Offers 2023 Georgia Cornerback

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

2021 WR Talks WVU Offer, Relationship with Gerad Parker

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Arizona Safety Transfers to West Virginia

WVU secondary adds immediate depth with former Arizona safety

Christopher Hall

Pat McAfee is NFL's Highest-Graded Punter of the Decade

All-time Mountaineer scoring leader, Pat McAfee, is NFL's highest-graded punter of the decade according to Pro Football Focus.

Christopher Hall

2022 DL Drew Shelton Earns WVU Offer

Another offer has been sent out from the WVU coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Makes Top 10 for 2021 Safety

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for this 2021 Florida athlete

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Wide Receiver Drops Top 10, Includes West Virginia

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for top Missouri receiver

Schuyler Callihan