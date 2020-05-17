MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Offers 2023 Georgia Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, West Virginia assistant coach Jeff Koonz sent out an offer to class of 2023 cornerback Daiquan White of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

"I was surprised and speechless at first, but I had to realize that this is a great opportunity for me," White said on the West Virginia offer. "I am aware of how the program grew and what they are trying to do to build over these next few years."

Due to White being a freshman, he has not been able to talk with the coaching staff, but said he is looking forward to those days. "I'm hoping to build a great relationship with coach Koonz and the staff. There's a lot of opportunity at WVU, so I would love to visit."

White claims an offer list that consists of Boston College, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.

