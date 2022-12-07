Coastal Carolina Pass Rusher is on West Virginia's Radar

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

With Dante Stills and Taijh Alston graduating, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley is going to be searching for immediate pass rush help in the transfer portal.

The defensive staff, and Neal Brown, believe the future is bright for guys like Sean Martin, Lanell Carr, Taurus Simmons, and Asani Redwood, but they need more depth up front on the defensive line.

One guy that would certainly help make a difference is Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart. He's a versatile piece that has lined up just about everywhere on the front seven over the last two years. Defensive end, defensive tackle, nose, outside linebacker - you name it, he's played it.

As a freshman in 2021, Stewart broke the school record for most sacks in a season with 13. He also notched 16 tackles for loss, 43 total tackles, and three forced fumbles on the year. Putting up those kinds of numbers in year one will grab the attention of everyone you play, so as a sophomore he saw a lot of double-teams, chips, and so forth. His sack total dropped to just three, but he continued to create negative plays with 10 tackles for loss on the year.

West Virginia became the third school to offer him since entering the portal, joining Virginia Tech and Michigan. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

