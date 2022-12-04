West Virginia Offers Former FIU Star Wide Receiver

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Earlier this week, West Virginia sent out an offer to wide receiver transfer Tyrese Chambers.

Chambers spent his last two seasons of college ball at Florida International, where he led the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions both years. In two years at FIU, Chambers totaled 96 receptions for 1,618 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He also has some experience returning punts, which is one area West Virginia struggled in this past season.

Chambers began his career at Fort Scott Junior College and then played one year at Sacred Heart before landing at FIU. He is a graduate transfer, meaning he will have one year of eligibility remaining and can play next fall.

Chambers also holds offers from Louisville, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Marshall, Arizona State, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee, Central Florida, Kent State, and Arkansas State.

