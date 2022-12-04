Skip to main content

West Virginia Offers Former FIU Star Wide Receiver

West Virginia looking for some receiver help.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Earlier this week, West Virginia sent out an offer to wide receiver transfer Tyrese Chambers.

Chambers spent his last two seasons of college ball at Florida International, where he led the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions both years. In two years at FIU, Chambers totaled 96 receptions for 1,618 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He also has some experience returning punts, which is one area West Virginia struggled in this past season. 

Chambers began his career at Fort Scott Junior College and then played one year at Sacred Heart before landing at FIU. He is a graduate transfer, meaning he will have one year of eligibility remaining and can play next fall.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chambers also holds offers from Louisville, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Marshall, Arizona State, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee, Central Florida, Kent State, and Arkansas State.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (2)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
FIU Panthers
FIU Panthers

USATSI_19512026_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

USF WR Transfer Trims List to Four Schools

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19183441_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Pursuing a Pair of Tulsa Transfers

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 12.06.45 PM
Recruiting

WVU is 'In the Lead' for Former Georgia Tech DE Commit

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (7)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Xavier Tops WVU in Big East-Big 12 Battle

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19557824_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Xavier

By Schuyler Callihan
20221203_212651
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Dec 3, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) controls the ball against Xavier Musketeers guard Souley Boum (0) in the first half at Cintas Center.
Basketball

West Virginia Drops Big 12/ Big East Battle to Xavier

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19483493_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Xavier

By Schuyler Callihan