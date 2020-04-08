West Virginia Offers Former Florida State RB Commit

Despite the coronavirus taking the world by storm, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff are hitting the recruiting trail hard. On Monday, the Mountaineers offered class of 2021 running back Keyshawn Spencer (5'10", 175-pounds) of Palm Bay Senior High School in Melbourne, Florida.

Spencer committed to Florida State in March of 2019 and decommitted from the Seminoles just last month. Since he reopened his recruitment, he has received Power Five offers from Georgia Tech, South Carolina and now West Virginia.

"I was very excited. I have always liked coach Chad Scott as he was one of the first coaches that started recruiting me," Spencer told Mountaineer Maven.

When asked what makes him interested in the West Virginia program, he responded, "Our high school team has just transformed over to the Air Raid offense and I am having a blast being able to move around from being in the backfield, to slot, etc. It would help make a nice transition to college as I would already be comfortable with the concepts." He also mentioned a pair of West Virginia greats that have become a big influence on his interest, "I have been watching a lot of film on Steve Slaton. Coach has started sending me info on WVU running backs that excelled in college. Everyone now knows about Tavon Austin who is very good and definitely sticks out."

Spencer also made sure to note that a visit to Morgantown would be happening once things with the virus start to settle down.

"I absolutely plan to visit. We have been planning on going on a big tour of schools for the camp season this summer and hitting the road for about two weeks. I am going to try to hit WVU in that if possible."

According to West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, the recruiting camps will not be taking place this summer in Morgantown, so Spencer may have to wait until the season begins to make a trip up north.

At the moment, Spencer is still taking his time with his recruitment and isn't ready to make a decision just yet, but does have an idea of some schools that are sticking out to him and when a decision could be made.

"At the moment, I am open to all schools regardless of shape and size. I just want the right fit. West Virginia is certainly something I am interested in. Some other schools that are interesting are Penn State, Auburn, South Carolina, Texas A & M, etc. But again, I have no top choices yet, I am taking this down time to research schools and try to picture myself there. Basically just trying to get as much information as I can and I will go from there.

"I would love to wrap it up [his recruitment] before the season starts so I can focus on my on field goals with my team. But we will see. I was counting on this spring being huge for that with spring break visits and being able to interact with coaches that were scheduled to come to our school. This virus has altered that, so we will see how it all plays out."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.