Kent State WR Transfer is Receiving Interest from West Virginia

Dante Cephas is quickly becoming one of the most sought after wide receivers in the transfer portal, holding offers from schools such as Miami, Oklahoma, Kansas, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, and West Virginia, among others.

The former Kent State receiver posted 744 yards and three touchdowns on 48 receptions this past season in just nine games played. In 2021, Cephas had a monster season totaling 1,240 yards and nine scores on 82 receptions.

With West Virginia already losing Bryce Ford-Wheaton to the 2023 NFL Draft and Reese Smith to the portal, it's clear that the Mountaineers could use some more help in that receiver room.

Cephas will have two years of eligibility remaining.

