West Virginia Offers Sam Houston Defensive Line Transfer Chris Murray
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is still finalizing his coaching staff, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, but an announcement should be made in the next 48 hours or so. In the meantime, he and the staff he does have in place are recruiting the transfer portal hard and have just sent out another offer.
The recipient? Sam Houston State defensive lineman Chris Murray.
Murray has also received offers from Arizona, Kentucky, Mississippi State, North Texas, Temple, and Texas State. He's already taken visits to Kentucky and North Texas, and the staff's plan is to get him to Morgantown sooner rather than later.
This past season, Murray recorded 35 tackles, 11.5 TFLs (2nd in C-USA), and 5.5 sacks (4th in C-USA). Earlier this month, Murray was named a Conference-USA First-Team selection.
He began his career at TCU but transferred to Sam Houston after one year with the Frogs. Coming out of high school, Murray chose TCU over Arizona, Boise State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, North Texas, Ole Miss, San Diego State, SMU, Texas Tech, Washington State, and a few others.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
