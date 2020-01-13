MountaineerMaven
2022 Defensive Back Calls West Virginia Offer "Surreal"

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, the Mountaineers handed out an offer to class of 2022 defensive back Zion Branch (6'2" 195 lbs) of coveted Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.

Branch already holds a number of Power Five offers including schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Minnesota, Penn State, Utah and USC, but claims that the offer from West Virginia is 'surreal" to him. 

"One of my coaches told me about it after practice," Branch stated. "I was very excited, knowing how big of a school it is. The program over there is phenomenal and I feel like I can fit into what they're doing," he added.

When asked if he intends on visiting Morgantown, he responded, "Definitely. This off-season, I will definitely try to plan a trip to get up there."

Branch has not been able to meet the coaching staff to this point, but is hoping to do so by taking a visit, potentially in the summer. There are no current leaders in his recruitment and a decision date does not appear to be in the near future. 

