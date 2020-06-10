MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Offers Top 2021 Kicker in South Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, class of 2021 kicker Will Fowler of Spartanburg, South Carolina received a scholarship offer from West Virginia.

"A wave of joy is the best way to describe it," Fowler said of the Mountaineers' offer. "Both of my parents were there when it happened and I wouldn’t change a thing about it. It made me realize how blessed I am to live the life that I do. It means a lot to be considered to be part of the Mountaineer family and highly sought after by such an elite program."

The offer wasn't the first for Fowler as he has been offered by Army and Air Force, but it was his first Power Five offer, which was all the more special. "It’s great to know that I could be stepping into such a prestigious program. Coach Hancock and I talk all the time and it’s not just about football. He cares about me as a person just as much as he does as a player."

Fowler tells Mountaineer Maven that he wants to weigh his options and see what all comes before making his decision. He is planning to make that decision sometime before December since he plans on graduating early. 

"They’re all great opportunities to play at great academic institutions. I need to visit the places I’m interested in and see what place really welcomes me and is the best fit for me as a student and as a player."

Fowler plans on making a visit to West Virginia once things with the virus begin to clear up and visits are permitted by the NCAA.

Recruiting

