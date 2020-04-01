West Virginia Offers Top In-State Sophomore

Wednesday afternoon, Poca, WV sophomore guard Isaac McKneely announced on Twitter that he had received a scholarship offer from West Virginia.

McKneely is a two-year starter at Poca High School where the 6'3" shooting guard led his team to a WVSSAC state tournament appearance as a freshman in 2018-19 and was on his way to doing the same before the 2019-20 season was abruptly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was a second team all-state selection last year following his freshman season.

West Virginia joins Xavier as one of two power conference schools to offer McKneely, in addition to non-powers Davidson, Liberty, Marshall, Robert Morris, and Stetson.

He has also received interest from and visited Ohio State, Virginia, Indiana, and Pitt. McKneely took an unofficial visit with the Mountaineers in January.

On the travel basketball front, he comes from the same Wildcats Select program that produced current Mountaineers Oscar Tshiebwe and Jalen Bridges during their high school careers. When travel season begins, McKneely will compete with some of the best competition across the nation on the Adidas Three Stripe Select Basketball circuit.

McKneely is the next in a line of successful players to come out of Poca including current Liberty guard Elijah Cuffee and former Davidson guard Luke Frampton. With two years left to play and offers already surpassing his predecessors, he is looking to become one of the most highly touted players from the storied program in recent memory.

