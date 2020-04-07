West Virginia Officially In the Mix for Ohio State Transfer

The Mountaineers could be inching closer to filling the final scholarship on the 2020-21 men's basketball roster. On Tuesday night, Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad released his top eight schools that included West Virginia, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Seton Hall, Arizona State, UCLA and New Mexico. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report.

West Virginia fans may remember Luther Muhammad this past season’s matchup with the Buckeyes but his history with the Mountaineers goes further than that game. WVU was actually a favorite to land the 6’4” guard when he was coming out of Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, New Jersey in the class of 2018.

Out of a top five that included the Mountaineers, Ohio State, Virginia, Xavier, and St. John’s, Muhammad ultimately headed to Columbus where he averaged 7.3 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 36.1% from three over two years.

Despite starting 56 out of 64 career games, he has decided to move on from the program and will have to sit out the 2020-21 season as a traditional transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, but does have a redshirt season available.