West Virginia Officially in Three-Team Race for DL Nic Moore
Top 2025 West Virginia defensive line target Nic Moore was slated to make his decision earlier this week, but postponed it hours before his scheduled announcement. The Mountaineers felt good about their chances heading into that evening, especially since he had not taken his official visit to Tennessee.
After reconsidering and talking it over with his family, Moore delayed the decision and will now take that official to Tenneessee this weekend. It's a three-team race with Vanderbilt also in the mix.
West Virginia has already secured commitments from Taylor Brown and Romando Johnson, each of whom have the flexibility to play on the edge. Moore is an anchor on the inside at the nose.
Moore took an official visit to West Virginia earlier this month and told Mountaineers Now, “I think it’s a place I can see myself at because of the brotherhood and unity in the goal of winning football games. That’s something that I want to be a part of no matter what. That is a non-negotiable.
“The interaction was amazing. There was a lot of jokes told and a lot of laughs during the visit. There wasn’t anything too surprising to me during the visit except for the bond that everyone had with each other.”
A new decision date has not been established.
