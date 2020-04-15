West Virginia OL Commit Set to Play in All-American Bowl

The honors continue to pile up for West Virginia's highest rated commit, Wyatt Milum, as he announced on Tuesday that he would be playing in the All-American Bowl.

"It's truly a blessing to play in the All American Bowl! It's been a dream of mine sense I've been a little kid! It's truly an honor," Milum told Mountaineer Maven.

Milum (Huntington, WV) chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and several other Power Five schools.

Following his commitment to West Virginia, Milum told Mountaineer Maven what was the selling factor of his decision, he replied, "I really like coach Brown a lot. I like how he does things at West Virginia, and he will turn this program around here soon."

It is not very often that you see a true freshman offensive lineman and be able to compete for playing time right away, but Milum certainly has the build and the makeup to be able to do so once he lands in Morgantown in 2021.

Pop Quiz: Do you know who the last West Virginia player was to have played in the All-American Bowl? Drop your answers in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.