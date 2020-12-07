West Virginia Picks Up Commitment From In-State Recruit

Monday afternoon, class of 2021 cornerback Kevin Tinsley (6'1", 170 lbs) of South Charleston High School took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia. He will be enrolling next summer and joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

In just six games this season, Tinsley put on a show totaling 23 tackles, 24 pass breakups, and four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. He also had some interest from Cincinnati and Glenville State, but having the opportunity to stay home was too hard to pass up.

"I was born in West Virginia, and I just wanna put on for my state," Tinsley told Mountaineer Maven. "This means a lot to me. Now I can inspire kids where I'm from that anything is possible, and it just makes it easier for my family to come see me play."

Tinsley also says that his relationship with the West Virginia coaching staff was a major factor in his decision.

"Coach Casey Vance and I have a good relationship. We talked plenty of times over the phone, and he kept it real with me. Coach Brown is a good coach, and the program is building up. I feel like he's trying to build up a dominant team."

