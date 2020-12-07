SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia Picks Up Commitment From In-State Recruit

Schuyler Callihan

Monday afternoon, class of 2021 cornerback Kevin Tinsley (6'1", 170 lbs) of South Charleston High School took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia. He will be enrolling next summer and joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

In just six games this season, Tinsley put on a show totaling 23 tackles, 24 pass breakups, and four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. He also had some interest from Cincinnati and Glenville State, but having the opportunity to stay home was too hard to pass up.

"I was born in West Virginia, and I just wanna put on for my state," Tinsley told Mountaineer Maven. "This means a lot to me. Now I can inspire kids where I'm from that anything is possible, and it just makes it easier for my family to come see me play."

Tinsley also says that his relationship with the West Virginia coaching staff was a major factor in his decision. 

"Coach Casey Vance and I have a good relationship. We talked plenty of times over the phone, and he kept it real with me. Coach Brown is a good coach, and the program is building up. I feel like he's trying to build up a dominant team."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Cracks the Top 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Mountaineers are gaining respect from their peers

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs Iowa State

See how the Mountaineers graded out defensively in the loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

We take a look at some of the Mountaineers in week 13 of the NFL.

Christopher Hall

Bob Huggins "Hopeful" Mountaineers Continue Playing as a Team

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins his likes and dislikes in the win over Georgetown

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

West Virginia's Tykee Smith Named a Semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award

It's no surprise considering the type of season Tykee Smith is having.

Schuyler Callihan

New AP Top 25 Poll Released

See where the Mountaineers rank in this week's top 25 rankings

Schuyler Callihan

Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

The Mountaineers are big underdogs once again

Schuyler Callihan

Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Will the Mountaineers rise, fall, or stay put in the new rankings?

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Muscle Their Way Past Hoyas

West Virginia gets back in the win column after defeating Georgetown

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Final Thoughts: Mountaineers Show Growth Against Georgetown

West Virginia plays with confidence down the stretch to capture the first road win of the season

Christopher Hall