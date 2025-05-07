West Virginia RB Commit Jett Walker Has Some Cam Skattebo-Like Qualities
In early April, West Virginia secured a commitment from class of 2026 running back Jett Walker (6'2", 215 lbs) of Georgetown, Texas, marking the first high school running back commit of Rich Rodriguez's second tenure in Morgantown.
Walker turned down offers from Bowling Green, Charlotte, Dartmouth, Harvard, Houston, Marshall, Navy, New Mexico State, Ohio, Rice, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UNLV, UTEP, UTSA, Yale, and a few others to play at WVU.
Last fall, Walker rushed for an absurd 2,348 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Here's a look at his film and where we think he'll project in the West Virginia defense.
Highlights
Evaluation
Gets downhill in a hurry, very decisive. Plays with conviction and runs with a purpose every time he touches the ball. In some ways, he reminds me a lot of former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo - tough, physical, seeks contact. He is slightly bigger and faster than Skattebo, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be more productive than the former Sun Devil. Pass protection is no issue either, which will help him see the field earlier than most young backs. He has an exceptionally strong lower half, which allows him to break through tackles at the line of scrimmage and get to the second and third levels of the defense. Has the potential to make an impact fairly early in Morgantown.
