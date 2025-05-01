West Virginia Reaches Out to Local Division II Star Wide Receiver Logan Ramper
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez made it pretty clear during the spring that the wide receiver room would have some new faces in it when they open up fall camp in August.
The question was how many?
In this portal window alone, they've already added Christian Hamilton (North Carolina) and Jordan McCants (Jacksonville State) and appear to be on the hunt for at least one more, potentially two. Shortly after entering the transfer portal, Slippery Rock wide receiver Logan Ramper (6'4", 215 lbs) received an offer from West Virginia. Buffalo, UTEP, and Western Michigan have also reached out.
Over the last two seasons, Ramper has developed into a reliable weapon for The Rock, hauling in a combined 74 receptions for 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns. This past season, he averaged 17.8 yards per catch, reaching the end zone eight times. In their Division II quarterfinal matchup against California (PA), Ramper went for 73 yards and two scores and then put up a monster day in the semifinal against Ferris State with eight receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining and perhaps two due to his time spent in Division II.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
