West Virginia Reaches Out to NC State WR Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

It's no secret that West Virginia could use some help at wide receiver after Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James announced they're declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and Reese Smith and Kaden Prather entering the transfer portal.

Those four were the top four receivers, based on production, from the 2022 season. This leaves WVU with just five scholarship receivers on the roster, two of which are former walk-ons; Jeremiah Aaron, Cortez Braham Jr., Jarel Williams, Graeson Malashevich, and Preston Fox.

One name for WVU fans to watch is former North Carolina State receiver, Devin Carter. Carter received an offer from the West Virginia coaching staff on Tuesday night, joining Georgia State and Old Dominion as others who have expressed their interest.

In five years with the Wolfpack, the 6'2", 215-pound receiver hauled in 118 receptions for 1,906 yards and ten touchdowns. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.