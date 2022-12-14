Skip to main content

West Virginia Reaches Out to NC State WR Transfer

Another receiver offer out in the portal.

It's no secret that West Virginia could use some help at wide receiver after Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James announced they're declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and Reese Smith and Kaden Prather entering the transfer portal.

Those four were the top four receivers, based on production, from the 2022 season. This leaves WVU with just five scholarship receivers on the roster, two of which are former walk-ons; Jeremiah Aaron, Cortez Braham Jr., Jarel Williams, Graeson Malashevich, and Preston Fox.

One name for WVU fans to watch is former North Carolina State receiver, Devin Carter. Carter received an offer from the West Virginia coaching staff on Tuesday night, joining Georgia State and Old Dominion as others who have expressed their interest.

In five years with the Wolfpack, the 6'2", 215-pound receiver hauled in 118 receptions for 1,906 yards and ten touchdowns. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

