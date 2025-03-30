West Virginia Reaches Out to Two-Way Division II Star Guard in Transfer Portal
West Virginia will search far and wide in the transfer portal to rebuild the roster essentially from scratch. New head coach Ross Hodge recently dipped down into the Division II level to reach out to Florida Tech guard transfer Donovan Brown.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.6 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor, 36% from three-point range, and 74% from the free throw line.
Ross Hodge will look to identify guys who are willing and capable defenders. While it was a the Division II level, Brown showed that he could not only defend but can be a playmaker on the offensive end of the floor.
Brown has also heard from Appalachian State, Ball State, Belmont, Fairleigh Dickinson, Furman, Georgia Southern, High Point, Houston, James Madison, Liberty, Long Beach State, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oakland, Oral Roberts, San Diego, Toledo, UAB, UC San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Wyoming, and several others, according to The Portal Report.
