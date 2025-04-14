West Virginia Reportedly Met with High-Level Interior Scorer
The West Virginia coaching staff has met with Oregon State transfer center Parsa Fallah, according to Dushawn London of CBS Sports.
Fallah has also completed Zooms with Seton Hall and Oklahoma State while also fielding interest from Dayton, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah State, and Xavier.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man began his career at Southern Utah where he developed into a premier finisher and turned himself into one of the most efficient bigs in college basketball. As a sophomore, he led the Western Athletic Conference in field goal percentage (57%) while averaging 13.2 points per game on 10 shot attempts per night.
This past season, Fallah transferred to Oregon State and actually improved his shooting numbers despite averaging fewer points per game (12.8). His 59.8% field goal percentage led the West Coast Conference. For his career, he's posted 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
WVU hasn't had a consistent, reliable scorer underneath the basket since Derek Culver terrorized the Big 12 from 2018-21. The Mountaineers have one center on the roster in UNC Wilmington transfer Harlan Obioha. Adding Fallah to the mix will make for a strong one-two punch.
Fallah will have one year of eligibility remaining.
