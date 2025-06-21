BREAKING: West Virginia Scoops Up Another 2026 Offensive Line Commit
The West Virginia coaching staff remains red-hot on the recruiting trail, picking up another commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, this time from offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard (6'3", 295 lbs) of Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Dillard picked the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Florida International, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane, UCF, Virginia Tech, and a few others.
Dillard projects to be an interior lineman at the next level with the ability to play both center and guard.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Lamarcus Dillard, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ross Hodge Sounds Like a Coach Who Plans to Stick Around in Morgantown
Where Were the Pitt Fans? PNC Park Crowd Sings Along to "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
WVU Surges on Jett Goldsberry’s List Following Impressive Official Visit
What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2025 Season Looks Like for WVU