West Virginia Scoops Up Commitment from 2026 California Quarterback
Sunday evening, class of 2026 quarterback Wyatt Brown (6'3", 196 lbs) of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, announced his commitment to West Virginia.
Brown picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Cal, UCF, Wyoming, and a few others.
In his first two seasons of high school ball, Brown completed 308-of-469 pass attempts for 4,133 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also added 115 yards and six touchdowns with his legs. With Brown's commitment, the Mountaineers now have two quarterbacks in the 2026 class with him and Jyron Hughley.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson
TE Sam Hamilton
OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL Cameron Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf
LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin
