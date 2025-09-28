Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Scoops Up Commitment from 2026 California Quarterback

Add another signal caller to the mix in the 2026 class.

Schuyler Callihan

Wyatt Brown
Sunday evening, class of 2026 quarterback Wyatt Brown (6'3", 196 lbs) of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, announced his commitment to West Virginia.

Brown picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Cal, UCF, Wyoming, and a few others.

In his first two seasons of high school ball, Brown completed 308-of-469 pass attempts for 4,133 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also added 115 yards and six touchdowns with his legs. With Brown's commitment, the Mountaineers now have two quarterbacks in the 2026 class with him and Jyron Hughley.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson

TE Sam Hamilton

OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL Cameron Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf

LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

