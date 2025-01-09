BREAKING: West Virginia Secures Commitment from Nevada CB Michael Coats Jr.
For the fourth time in two days, the West Virginia Mountaineers have landed a defensive back out of the transfer portal. Thursday afternoon, former Nevada cornerback Michael Coats Jr. made his pledge to the program, joining S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), and S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga).
This season, Coats was one of the best corners in the country and earned a First Team All-Mountain West selection. He ended the year finishing second nationally in pass breakups (14), while totaling 41 tackles and four interceptions.
Because he spent the first three years of his career at East Central C.C. in Mississippi, he will have an additional year of eligibility, giving him one year left at the collegiate level.
