West Virginia Secures Commitment from Troy Transfer Forward Jackson Fields
Sunday morning, West Virginia scooped up another commitment in the transfer portal with former Troy forward Jackson Fields announcing his pledge to the program.
Fields saw incremental success during his three seasons with the Trojans, and put up career highs in points (7.6) and rebounds (4.8) per game. In 95 career games (60 starts), Fields has averaged six points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 0.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.4% from three-point range.
Coming out of Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, Fields held offers from Air Force, Army, Houston Christian, Nevada, Texas Southern, UTSA, Wyoming, and a few others.
Fields will have one year of eligibility remaining. He becomes the fourth transfer commit so far for Ross Hodge and WVU, joining Honor Huff (Chattanooga), Brenen Lorient (North Texas), and Harlan Obioha (UNC Wilmington).
