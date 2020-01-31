MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Sends Offer to 2021 (TN) Corner

Schuyler Callihan

Over the past couple of weeks, the West Virginia coaching staff has sent out a large number of offers to class of 2021 prospects. On Wednesday, cornerback John Howse IV (Brentwood, TN) added his name to that long list.

"I've heard a lot of good things about West Virginia and I was excited when I heard that they offered me," Howse IV said. "I don't know much about the program since I haven't got the chance to go up there yet or meet the coaching staff, but I am looking forward to doing that," he adds.

Being that Howse is a 2021 recruit, he hasn't been able to form much of a relationship with the staff due to recruiting rules set out by the NCAA, however, he hopes to make a trip to Morgantown at some point. "I'm still working on it and talking to my family about what's coming," Howse tells Mountaineer Maven.

As far as what Howse is seeking in his recruitment, he knows exactly what he wants. "Academics are important. So, just somewhere that I can study my preferred major." Howse says that he plans to major in business, but hasn't locked that in 100% yet and will weigh all options. "I'm also looking for the right coaching staff and godly people who will lead me in the right direction and I've always wanted to play big time football in front of thousands of people," Howse continued.

He currently holds offers from Vanderbilt, Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Maryland, Louisville, Kentucky, Boston College, Indiana and a few others.

