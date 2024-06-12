West Virginia Sits 'Very High' for 2025 OT Justin Bell After Impressive Visit
West Virginia already has three offensive line commits in the 2025 recruits class, but they're looking to add at least one more.
Last weekend, they hosted offensive tackle Justin Bell (6'8", 290 lbs) out of Macomb, MI on an official visit for his first-ever trip to Morgantown.
"It went great," Bell told Mountaineers Now. "The business school was great overall because it’s basically brand new. And the facilities and recovery were great. Some of the recovery stuff I have never heard of before and it was great to see. The culture with the team and the coaches was great. They treated me like family the whole trip and it was a great experience."
Bell took his first official to Indiana and will wrap up his visit tour with a trip to Lawrence next weekend to check out the Kansas Jayhawks.
When asked about where WVU sits in his recruitment, Bell responded, "They sit very high on my list right now, they impressed me a lot. I had a great time at both schools for their official visits and I can’t really comment on anything about Kansas yet because I haven’t ever been there and after their OV my family and I will have a lot to talk about after that!"
Bell does not have a specific date set, but did note that he does plan on making his college decision very soon.
