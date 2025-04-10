West Virginia Snags Commitment from Class of 2026 Oklahoma Defensive Back
The transfer portal is garnering most of the attention right now in both college football and basketball, but this time of year starts the most intense time for high school recruiting.
On Thursday afternoon, West Virginia added to its 2026 recruiting class, gaining a commitment from defensive back Emory Snyder (6'4", 205 lbs) of Bixby, Oklahoma. He chose the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois State, New Mexico, North Texas, Rice, Sam Houston, San Diego State, Texas State, Towson, Tulsa, UTSA, Washington State, Yale, and a few others.
During his junior campaign, Snyder tallied 45 tackles, 14 passes defended, six interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Snyder becomes the fifth commit in West Virginia's 2026 class, joining QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Jeffar Jean-Noel, and TE Sam Hamilton.
