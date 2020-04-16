MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: West Virginia Still In The Picture For 2020 Seven-Footer

Daniel Woods

Late Wednesday night, another option for West Virginia’s final scholarship emerged as 2020 center Josh Gray put the Mountaineers in his top five.

Originally from Saint James, New York, Gray attends Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut. He received an offer from Bob Huggins and company almost a year ago in May of 2019.

It was during the spring of last year that he saw his recruiting explode, gaining offers from Rutgers, LSU, and Florida State during that time. However, only one of those three landed in his top five.

For his commitment, the Mountaineers will have to compete with Seton Hall, Auburn, Providence, and the aforementioned LSU. Gray unofficially visited the Pirates earlier this year.

Standing an even seven feet tall, Gray packs a decent bit of muscle onto that frame and combines that with considerable length to battle on the offensive glass. Still rather raw with the ball in his hands, his athleticism and size would be unmatched on the Mountaineer roster.

West Virginia, if still looking for incoming freshmen to fill out the roster, may look to add a big with Oscar Tshiebwe’s status still up in the air. With the scholarship formerly occupied by Brandon Knapper still available, Bob Huggins can secure a piece to add immediately while waiting on Tshiebwe’s final decision.

As Tshiebwe and Derek Culver both have shown clear professional potential, the addition of Gray would bring considerable insurance should one of those two leave before their eligibility expires. 

