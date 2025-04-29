West Virginia Targets Hawai'i Wide Receiver Transfer, Former Four-Star Recruit
The West Virginia coaching staff recently extended an offer to Hawai'i wide receiver transfer Dekel Crowdus and is hoping to nail down a visit in the near future.
The former four-star recruit out of Lexington, Kentucky, was pursued heavily by the previous staff at WVU in the 2021 recruiting class before making a pledge to stay home and play for the Kentucky Wildcats. Crowdus was a highly coveted recruit who also held offers from Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and many others.
He appeared in 20 games across three seasons for the Wildcats but was unable to work his way toward the top of the depth chart, finishing his time there with just four catches for 82 yards.
The move to Hawai'i allowed him to be more involved, and he took full advantage of the opportunity despite only reeling in 16 passes. What he did with those receptions is what has West Virginia and others interested in him this time around in the portal. He averaged 25.1 yards per catch and put the ball in the end zone four times.
Arkansas, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Texas State, Utah, Washington State, and Wisconsin are the other potential suitors.
Crowdus will have one year of eligibility remaining.
