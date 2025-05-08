West Virginia to Battle Several Big-Time Programs for 2026 Defensive Lineman
West Virginia is making a ton of progress filling out its roster for the 2025 season via the transfer portal, but they're also making some moves for the future, recruiting the 2026 high school class.
Recently, the Mountaineers hosted 2026 defensive lineman and coveted prospect Brian Harris (6'3", 290 lbs), out of Jacksonville, Florida, for a visit. All went well, and shortly after his trip to Morgantown, Harris included the Mountaineers in his top 10 list of schools.
Harris will focus his recruitment on Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, and WVU. Others who have offered Harris but are on the outside looking in include Arkansas State, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Duke, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, and a few others.
As a junior at Mandarin High School, Harris totaled 29 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB Cameron Dwyer, S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU's New Throwback Uniforms Now Featured on College Football 25 Video Game
Kevin Pittsnogle's Son, Kwynsie, Reveals College Hoops Destination
Three Teams WVU Football Should Play in the Future