West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer

West Virginia is in need of pass rushers and even more so following the announcement of Lanell Carr entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

One guy that would be a major pickup for the Mountaineers would be former Utah State defensive end Daniel Grzesiak. The only problem? They're going to have to beat out a lot of schools to land him.

After beginning his collegiate career on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end, he made the flip over to the defense in 2020 and has steadily developed into a quality every-down pass rusher. In 13 games this past season, Grzesiak notched 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, SMU, and West Virginia have all extended offers to Grzesiak with several others also expressing interest. Currently, the only visit Grzesiak has scheduled is to Cincinnati, which is set for today, January 4th, through tomorrow.

Grzesiak will have one year of eligibility remaining.

