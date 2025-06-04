Mountaineers Now

West Virginia to Battle Top Rivals for 2026 Lineman Nearing Decision

Adrian Hamilton will be revealing his college choice in early July, and the Mountaineers are in the mix.

Schuyler Callihan

Adrian Hamilton
West Virginia's coaching staff received some good news recently as class of 2026 offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton (6'3", 295 lbs) of St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., included the Mountaineers in his top five schools.

WVU will be batting its top two rivals, Pitt and Virginia Tech, along with Michigan State and Virginia. In addition to releasing finalists, Hamilton also announced that he will be shutting his recruitment down and making a commitment on July 5th.

Akron, Boston College, Buffalo, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane, USF, and Wake Forest all missed out on the cut.

Hamilton is currently finishing up his official visit at Michigan State. Up next, he'll take a trip to Virginia (June 5-8), followed by Pitt (June 12-14), West Virginia (June 15), and then wrap things up with Virginia Tech (June 20-22).

West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB Cameron Dwyer, S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.

Schuyler Callihan
