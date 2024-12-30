West Virginia to Host Eastern Michigan LB Transfer James Djonkam on Visit
West Virginia will be hosting Eastern Michigan linebacker transfer James Djonkam on an official visit, according to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports. He also has visits scheduled with Michigan State and Virginia Tech, per the report.
Djonkam is taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility that he has due to beginning his career at the JUCO level at Independence CC. The NCAA is now, at least for the moment, allowing those who played at the junior college level extra eligibility due to the lack of opportunities to secure NIL deals at those institutions.
In his lone season at Independence, Djonkam racked up 64 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles, earning him a top-10 recruiting ranking at his position at the JUCO level. He made the move to Arizona State, where he would spend two years as a depth piece on defense, totaling 35 tackles and three tackles for loss across two seasons. This season at Eastern Michigan, he registered 98 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four passes defended, three sacks, and a forced fumble.
With the departures of Josiah Trotter and Trey Lathan, the Mountaineers will look to add a couple of experienced backers through the portal.
