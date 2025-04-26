West Virginia to Host Former Xavier Signee, Top 100 Recruit for Visit
Ross Hodge is filling up his first-ever roster as the West Virginia head coach with a slew of experienced transfers. There is, however, some room for younger talent, including members of the 2025 recruiting class.
Next week, they'll be hosting former Xavier commit Jayden Forsythe for a visit from May 3rd-4th, according to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound small forward out of Norristown, PA, initially chose the Musketeers over offers from Butler, George Mason, High Point, Hofstra, Illinois, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, Rhode Island, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others.
He competed in the EYBL circuit and was the only player to shoot over 40% from three-point range, who took a minimum of 75 attempts. Last summer, Forsythe averaged 9.5 points for Team Final at the Peach Jam, connecting on 39% of shots from downtown.
West Virginia already has a couple of experienced shotmakers on the roster with Honor Huff (Chattanooga transfer) and Treysen Eaglestaff (North Dakota transfer), but can have their playmaker of the future if they're able to land Forsythe.
According to Kayser's report, Forsythe will also take a visit to Tulane early next week.
