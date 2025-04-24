Mountaineers Now

West Virginia to Host Long, Rangy Division II Defensive Back for Visit

Jacob Robinson will be making his way to Morgantown in the near future.

Schuyler Callihan

Emory & Henr
In this story:

The West Virginia secondary has already seen loads of changes, both at corner and safety. The attrition will continue as a handful of players entered the portal shortly after spring, and replacements are on the way.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the Mountaineers will be hosting Division II defensive back Jacob Robinson (6'3", 215 lbs) for a visit.

The Emory & Henry product set career highs across the board this past fall, registering 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, four pass breakups, and 0.5 sacks. During the Wasps' undefeated 4-0 mark in the month of October, Robinson had a three-game streak of recording an interception. In that stretch, Robinson tallied 40 tackles, 15 of which came in a 17-10 win over No. 17 Carson-Newman.

Currently, West Virginia is the only known FBS team to be in the mix. Others who have contacted Robinson include Hampton, Illinois State, Indiana State, Monmouth, Robert Morris, and Southeast Missouri.

Robinson has one year of eligibility remaining, but could probably seek a second year due to playing three years at the Division II level.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Tight End Jackson Accuardi Transfers to South Dakota

West Virginia Product Ivan McCartney Lands College Offensive Coordinator Job

Ex-WVU Signee Trent MacLean Picks New School

Former WVU G Joseph Yesufu is Heading into Coaching

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Recruiting