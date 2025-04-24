West Virginia to Host Long, Rangy Division II Defensive Back for Visit
The West Virginia secondary has already seen loads of changes, both at corner and safety. The attrition will continue as a handful of players entered the portal shortly after spring, and replacements are on the way.
According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the Mountaineers will be hosting Division II defensive back Jacob Robinson (6'3", 215 lbs) for a visit.
The Emory & Henry product set career highs across the board this past fall, registering 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, four pass breakups, and 0.5 sacks. During the Wasps' undefeated 4-0 mark in the month of October, Robinson had a three-game streak of recording an interception. In that stretch, Robinson tallied 40 tackles, 15 of which came in a 17-10 win over No. 17 Carson-Newman.
Currently, West Virginia is the only known FBS team to be in the mix. Others who have contacted Robinson include Hampton, Illinois State, Indiana State, Monmouth, Robert Morris, and Southeast Missouri.
Robinson has one year of eligibility remaining, but could probably seek a second year due to playing three years at the Division II level.
