West Virginia to Host Northern Illinois WR Transfer Cam Thompson for a Visit
The West Virginia wide receiver room needs a little TLC after Hudson Clement, Ric'Darious Farmer, and Traylon Ray entered the transfer portal in addition to Justin Robinson heading to the next level.
There are a number of receivers who they're pursuing the transfer portal, including Northern Illinois' Cam Thompson, who will be visiting campus on January 7th and 8th. He also has visits set up with Mississippi State on January 5th and 6th and Iowa on January 9th and 10th.
Thompson began his career at Eastern Illinois, where he appeared in four games, primarily on special teams. He did not record any stats at receiver. After his freshman campaign, he transferred to NIU and had a limited role on offense. This past season, however, he hauled in 28 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
