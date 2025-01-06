West Virginia to Host Texas LB Transfer Justice Finkley for Visit
Visitors are filing into Morgantown as the West Virginia coaching staff is trying to rebuild its roster through the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, January 7th, WVU is expected to host former Texas defensive end/linebacker Justice Finkley on an official visit, according to multiple reports. Minnesota will have him on a visit today.
Coming out of high school, Finkley was a consensus four-star recruit, and highly rated I might add, out of Trussville, Alabama. He chose the Longhorns over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and many others.
Finkley appeared in 32 games during his three years at Texas, tallying 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. While he didn't churn out high-level production with the Longhorns, he is still considered one of the best available players in the transfer portal. Perhaps a fresh start where he'll have an expanded role will allow Finkley to play to the level he's capable of.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
