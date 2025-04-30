West Virginia Transfer Running Back Target Withdraws Name from Portal
Earlier this month, West Virginia picked up a commitment from SMU transfer running back Jaylan Knighton, helping provide competition for Tye Edwards and Diore Hubbard as the backup to Jahiem White.
Rich Rodriguez, however, is not done adding to the group. He attempted to land UConn transfer Jayden Brown, and the Mountaineers were the presumed favorites, but on Tuesday, he withdrew his name from the portal and will be returning to the Huskies.
Brown transferred to UConn from Gardner-Webb, and in his first year with the program, he totaled 673 yards and two touchdowns on 118 carries.
So, with Brown no longer in the conversation, who will the Mountaineers pivot to?
I'm told Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer is now viewed as the top target. He had a visit to Morgantown planned for Friday, but had it bumped up to today. Assuming all goes well, the Mountaineers should be in position to land a commitment from Katzer.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, helping Ferris State to a Division II national championship. He began his career at Washington State as a walk-on, choosing the Cougars over opportunities at smaller schools such as Colorado School of Mines, Eastern Oregon, Minot State, Montana, Portland, and Weber State.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
UConn WR Transfer Jasaiah Gathings in Talks with West Virginia
Which West Virginia Players Could Hear Their Name Called in the 2026 NFL Draft?
Transfer Defensive Lineman Zae Smith Pegs Visit to West Virginia