West Virginia Wide Receiver Target Makes His Decision

Just moments ago, top West Virginia wide receiver target Douglas Emilien (Plantation, FL) took to social media to announce his college decision.

Emilien chose the Gophers over Cincinnati, Virginia and West Virginia. Some other receivers to keep an eye on are current Central Florida commit Sam Brown and current Ole Miss commit Kris Abrams-Draine. Brown had heavy interest in West Virginia in the summer and Ole Miss just fired head coach Matt Luke and Abrams-Draine is "exploring all options."