West Virginia Working to Flip Rising Pass Rusher Committed to Oregon State
It's safe to say West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is casting a wide net on the recruiting trail, one that reaches all the way out to Lake Oswego, Oregon.
There, the Mountaineers are working hard to flip class of 2026 EDGE Noah Tishendorf, who is currently committed to Oregon State. Tishendorf made his commitment in early March, one day before receiving the offer from WVU assistant coach Jake Casteel.
A big weekend looms for WVU as they've nailed down an official visit date for the talented Oregon prospect, who will be on campus from June 6-8. If all goes well, there's a shot he could flip his commitment by the end of that weekend.
In addition to Oregon State and WVU, Tishendorf has received offers from Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, and Wyoming.
So far, he's somehow been overlooked by some of the West Coast's biggest programs. A strong senior campaign could change that, so by WVU getting its foot in the door now is a pretty big deal. Over the last two seasons, Tishendorf has totaled 102 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and nine QB hurries.
