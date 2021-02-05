West Virginia's Biggest Needs for the 2022 Recruiting Class

Taking a look at which areas the Mountaineers must address in the next recruiting cycle.

West Virginia has all but put a bow on the 2021 recruiting class after picking up several walk-on commitments yesterday. The Mountaineers did not add any scholarship players on the traditional signing day as their entire class signed back in December. Neal Brown and his staff still have a handful of spots available in which they can use on transfers/grad transfers but most of the focus will now be turned to the 2022 recruiting cycle.

What three areas does West Virginia need to address the most in this upcoming class? Let's take a look!

Wide Receiver

Yes, the quarterback play from Jarret Doege was not the greatest by any means but the receivers did not help him out at all. There were several games where five or more passes were dropped and many of which were for first downs, big plays down the field, or even a touchdown.

The addition of Kaden Prather in the 2021 class should help but that won't solve the entire problem. The Mountaineers need to add at least 2-3 receivers in this class that have good body control, strong hands and can catch the ball in traffic.

Linebacker

This may be the thinnest unit on the entire roster. In fact, it has to be. Freshman James Thomas is listed as the only "true" linebacker on the roster and incoming freshman Ja'Corey Hammett may need some time to develop before being thrown into a big-time role.

This will likely be an area that the coaching staff addresses as early as this spring by looking in the NCAA transfer portal but it will be just as important to land multiple commitments at the position in the upcoming recruiting class.

Defensive line

Dante Stills and Jeffery Pooler Jr. will be back for the 2021 season but the Mountaineers will need to replace them moving forward. Akheem Mesidor is a promising young player who led the team in sacks as a true freshman. With that said, the depth is not in a great spot. Championship teams have to build in the trenches and we saw how Iowa State proved that this season when the Mountaineers got absolutely no push on the Cyclones' veteran defensive line.

If we are being honest, both offensive and defensive lines should be a heavy focus for the coaching staff in every recruiting cycle. There's no such thing as having too many bodies in the trenches.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.